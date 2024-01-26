Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper aren’t hiding their love anymore! The hot new couple was photographed holding hands while on a romantic stroll in London on Thursday, January 25.

The sighting marked the first time that Gigi, 28, and Bradley, 49, were seen showing any forms of PDA while out and about. The two were first linked after they were spotted having dinner together in New York City in October 2023. Days after that first sighting, they were seen driving in the same car together in the Big Apple.

As the romance heated up, it was reported that the stars were secretly spending time at Taylor Swift’s home in Rhode Island to avoid public attention. They proved that things were getting serious when they grabbed dinner with the actor’s mom, Gloria Campano, after the Golden Globe Awards on January 7.

“Bradley’s mom gets along so well with Gigi,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style. “It’s a huge relief for Bradley because he is a mama’s boy. If they didn’t connect, it wouldn’t work.”

The Maestro star has a daughter, Lea, 6, with his ex, Irina Shayk, while Gigi shares daughter Khai, 3, with ex Zayn Malik. Although Bradley and the Russian model, 38, split in 2019, they have maintained a friendly relationship as coparents. The two even vacationed together in August 2023, just weeks before Bradley and Gigi were first linked. Meanwhile, Gigi’s relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio fizzled out in September 2023.

In December 2023, it was reported that Bradley had purchased a home in Pennsylvania near the farm owned by his new girlfriend’s mother, Yolanda Hadid. “People thought Gigi and Bradley were just a flash in the pan at first, but the couple are proving them totally wrong,” a source exclusively revealed to Life & Style. “This new property is proof they’re serious about one another and intend to be in each other’s lives going forward.”

The insider added that things are “progressing quickly” for the pair. “[They] are actually getting quite serious. Despite keeping a low profile, they are with one another a lot, often meeting up late and spending the night together. Obviously, they’re both super busy, but they really go out of their way to make time to see each other.”

With nominations at the upcoming Oscars and SAG Awards, Bradley is expected to make some high-profile appearances in the coming weeks and all eyes will be looking to see if Gigi joins him!