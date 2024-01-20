The ultimate seal of approval! Bradley Cooper and girlfriend Gigi Hadid were seen grabbing dinner with his mother, Gloria Campano, at Giorgio Baldi in L.A. on January 7.

“Bradley’s mom gets along so well with Gigi,” an insider exclusively shares with Life & Style. “It’s a huge relief for Bradley because he is a mama’s boy. If they didn’t connect, it wouldn’t work.”

One of the things that Gloria allegedly likes about Gigi? She’s a mother herself. While the actor, 49, shares daughter Lea, 6, with Irina Shayk, his latest supermodel bae, 28, coparents daughter Khai, 3, with Zayn Malik.

“Bradley’s mom tries not to interfere too much, especially in his love life,” adds the insider. “But she can tell that Gigi is good to her son and, even more important, she makes him happy.”