Cash to burn! Actor Bradley Cooper is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood — so it’s no surprise that his net worth is seriously impressive. Irina Shayk‘s ex is estimated to be worth a staggering $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The Silver Linings Playbook star recently made headlines when the mother of his 4-year-old daughter, Lea, went public with her relationship with Kanye West amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

How did the Oscar nominee amass so much cash throughout his storied career, which spans over two decades? Here’s what we know.

Bradley Is a Popular Actor

The Pennsylvania native made his TV debut in a 1999 episode of Sex in the City, during which he played opposite Sarah Jessica Parker. Two years later, he made his film debut in the cult classic film Wet Hot American Summer. The same year, he began starring in Alias, a TV show starring Jennifer Garner, which he was part of until 2006.

In 2005, Bradley starred in Wedding Crashers and Kitchen Confidential, two films that helped him rise to prominence. However, his big break came in 2009, when he starred opposite Zach Galifianakis, Ed Helms and Justina Bartha in The Hangover. Two years later, he starred in Limitless and The Hangover: Part II, two important movies in his filmography — but in 2012, viewers started seeing the actor in a different light.

He appeared opposite Jennifer Lawrence in 2012’s Silver Linings Playbook and received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his work. Following that movie, Bradley went on to star in other big projects including The Hangover Part III, American Hustle and American Sniper.

In 2018, he directed and starred in A Star Is Born, a remake of the 1937 film of the same name. He played opposite Lady Gaga — and the dynamic duo made the film a sensation with their on-screen chemistry and musical skill. He received two Golden Globe nominations for Best Actor and Best Director, as well as three Oscar nominations for Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay. Bradley and Lady Gaga were also nominated for two Grammy Awards for their performance of the film’s original song, “Shallow.” They won the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

NY1/MEGA

Bradley Owns Property

In 2004, the actor purchased a 1,462-square foot home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms in Marina Del Rey, California, for $1.199 million. Later, he bought a mansion in the nearby Pacific Palisades for $4.4 million, which he shared with Irina until their 2019 split. In 2018, the A-lister purchased an incredible five-floor 4,000-square foot townhouse in New York City, which boasts six bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms, for a whopping $13.5 million.