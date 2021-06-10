She’s rolling in it! Model Irina Shayk made headlines in June when her relationship with rapper Kanye West became public, less than four months after his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, filed for divorce. The Yeezy founder, 44, and the Vogue cover star, 35, were first spotted enjoying a romantic stroll in France on June 8, and Life & Style confirmed the pair were dating just one day later.

Irina, like Kanye, has a sizable fortune to her name. Bradley Cooper‘s ex is worth an estimated $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. How did she amass that much cash over the years? Here’s what we know about how she built her net worth.

Irina Is a High-Fashion Model

Before signing with international giants IMG in 2009, the runway queen was already quite accomplished. She was the face of Intimissimi, an Italian lingerie brand, and had also appeared in Sports Illustrated‘s coveted swimsuit edition. Irina had also modeled for Guess, Victoria’s Secret and Lacoste before getting her big break.

After signing with her agency, she started appearing in magazines like GQ and Complex as she transitioned into the high-fashion world. She has since walked the runway for designers Miu Miu, Bottega Veneta, Marc Jacobs, Moschino, Burberry, Versace, Givenchy, Diane Von Furstenberg and Philipp Plein. Irina also walked in the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Irina Made One Movie

The supermodel starred opposite Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in Hercules in 2014. Though the film was not a commercial success, it appears likely that Irina made a significant paycheck for her role as Megara, Hercules’ love interest.

Irina Owns Property

In 2016, the actress purchased a 1,987-square foot condo in New York City’s West Village. Six months after buying the property, she put it on the rental market for $20,000 a month. She also owns a second condo in the same neighborhood, which has previously been on the market for $4 million but never sold.

NY1/MEGA; Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Irina Comes From a Poor Family

It’s clear the Russian native is a self-made millionaire. She recently opened up about dealing with food insecurity at home during her childhood while her father worked as a coal miner and her mother as a kindergarten teacher. “I remember having no food at home,” Irina revealed to Elle during a cover story interview that was published in March. “Sometimes there was no salary, or my mom and dad’s salary was delayed.”