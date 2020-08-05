Birthday bae? Halsey reignited romance rumors with ex Yungblud (real name: Dominic Richard Harrison) by sharing a sweet and flirtatious throwback photo to celebrate him turning 23 on Wednesday, August 5.

“Happy birthday Dom!!!!” the singer, 25, wrote on the pic, showing his face covered in white frosting from the cake served at his 22nd B-day bash.

Yungblud rang in the special occasion by sharing a new set of selfies rocking Slytherin gear, like a true fan of the Harry Potter franchise. “Thank you for all the birthday love. I luv you all so f–kin much. You make me so happy. I’ve been at hogwarts all day. Shame jk f–kin sucks #transwizardlivesmatter,” he wrote.

In March, the performers hinted they rekindled their romance with a cryptic post. She shared a picture which read, “First crack at making a Sunday dinner #YorkshireCertified.” He later reposted the same snap to his Instagram Story, indicating the two had enjoyed a meal in each other’s company.

“Did Halsey make dinner for Yungblud?” one social media user pondered on Twitter. “Halsey back with Yungblud AGAIN???” another questioned at the time.

Yungblud also commented with a series of hot face emojis when the songstress shared a video of herself dancing to Kehlani’s “Toxic” in April.

Their interesting social media activity came after she got rid of all the pics she had of boyfriend Evan Peters on her Instagram, seemingly confirming they parted ways. Halsey and the American Horror Story star, 33, first sparked romance rumors in September 2019, following her split from the “11 Minutes” musician.

In October of last year, the songwriter opened up about her and Yungblud’s decision to call it quits, shortly after she and Evan made their red carpet debut.

“Sometimes people just break up,” Halsey wrote in a since-deleted tweet, revealing there was no ill will post-split. “It doesn’t mean someone cheated or something bad happened or someone f–ked up. Sometimes it just happens because life is constantly changing and adults stay friends and move on.”

We’ll have to wait and see if these two worked out their differences!