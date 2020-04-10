The plot thickens! Pop star Halsey took to her Instagram to share a new set of photos with her dog, Jager, on April 9 — and ex-boyfriend and rumored flame Yungblud made sure to comment on the sweet snaps.

“Jags, [you’re] twisting my melon, man,” the 25-year-old captioned the series of three photos of herself and her dog playing with a ball. The brunette beauty rocked a colorful shirt and several cute ’90s-style hair clips. She even included melon, lemon and watermelon emoji in her caption.

The 22-year-old singer (real name: Dominic Harrison) took to the comments section to leave a series of fruit emojis — several lemons and watermelons, to be specific — on the post. Naturally, fans and followers couldn’t help but react to the ~sweet~ interaction. “Cutie fruities together forever,” one user gushed, while another chimed in, “YOU BABIES!” An additional fan noted, “I see you sir!!!” and another added, “Get back together please!”

Considering Halsey recently deleted most of the photos with boyfriend Evan Peters off her Instagram, we wouldn’t be surprised if the singer was single for the time being — and maybe inching her way back into a relationship with Yungblud.

The starlet started dating the American Horror Story actor, 33, in September 2019, and they made their red carpet debut a month later. It seemed like things were going strong into 2020 as well. “Halsey jokes that she’s kissed a lot of frogs, but nobody gets her like Evan,” an insider told Life & Style exclusively in January. “She hates the Prince Charming analogy, but she can see herself settling down with Evan.”

Halsey shared photos from a dinner with her English ex on March 22, leading fans to believe they might be rekindling. “My first crack at making a Sunday dinner. Supplies were limited,” the New Jersey native wrote over a photo of a traditional British meal on her Instagram Stories. Yungblud shared the same photo to his own Stories and added, “Can confirm.”

That being said, Halsey once hinted at an amicable split between herself and the “11 Minutes” singer — so maybe things have gone romantic once more.

“Sometimes people just break up,” Halsey wrote in a now-deleted tweet from October 2019. “It doesn’t mean someone cheated or something bad happened or someone f—ked up. Sometimes it just happens because life is constantly changing and adults stay friends and move on.”