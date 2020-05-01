Are things heating up between Machine Gun Kelly and Halsey? The 25-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday, April 30, to share a series of photos of herself in a tiny two-piece, anime-inspired outfit when MGK left her a pretty flirty comment amid rumors she’s back with ex Yungblud.

“HARD,” the 30-year-old commented followed by a fire emoji. Fans couldn’t help but ship the rumored former flings. “Please, get together already,” wrote one person. “Bro, marry her,” replied a second follower. “Can you two happen, please?” commented a third.

Instagram

Though neither Halsey nor Machine Gun Kelly ever confirmed they were an item, there was speculation they were dating in 2017. However, when old photos of them getting cozy at the beach resurfaced in 2018, the “Without Me” artist was quick to deny those dating rumors. “I’m not with anybody,” Halsey wrote on Twitter at the time. “That photo is two years old. Everyone mind they damn business.”

But wait, the plot thickens. MGK’s flirty comment to Halsey is even more interesting now that she’s been romantically linked to ex Yungblud, who is also friends with him.

In March, Halsey deleted all photos she had of Evan Peters from her Instagram, which basically confirmed their split. Shortly after, she shared a picture of a traditional British dish, which Yungblud ended up reposting to his Instagram Story, giving away the fact that the two had dinner together.

Whether or not Halsey and Yungblud are a couple again, one thing is for sure: there is no bad blood between them since their September 2019 breakup. The following month, the Halsey got candid about why they ended their romance. “Sometimes people just break up,” the brunette beauty wrote in a since-deleted tweet at the time. “It doesn’t mean someone cheated or something bad happened or someone f–ked up. Sometimes it just happens because life is constantly changing and adults stay friends and move on.”

In March, Halsey revealed she was staying away from a certain type of guy. “I stopped dating musicians … which is for my own benefit,” she told Zane Lowe. “I want everyone to be the best versions of themselves so much that I sometimes don’t focus on making me the best version of myself.”

Maybe she changed her mind?