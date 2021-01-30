Stunning! Travis Barker‘s ex-wife Shanna Moakler took to her Instagram Stories to share a sexy bikini selfie video amid her former flame’s new relationship with Kourtney Kardashian.

In the clip, the 45-year-old flaunted her cleavage in an army-green bikini top with her blonde hair looking full and flirty in perfect curls. This isn’t the first time the former Miss USA has shown off on social media since the news broke that her ex-husband, 45, is now seeing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41.

Instagram

On Tuesday, January 26, the Rhode Island native shared a steamy selfie that showcased her toned tummy while rocking workout leggings and a sports bra. The photo came just three days after Travis and Kourtney sparked romance rumors when they both posted similar photos from the pool at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs home, implying they were spending time there together.

That same day, Shanna shared a cryptic quote on her Instagram Stories that fans suggested might be about her ex-husband and his new girlfriend, who have been neighbors for a long time. “If two hearts are meant to be together, no matter how long it takes, how far they go, how tough it seems, fate will bring them together to share their love forever,” the message read. She also included a red heart emoji on the post.

Travis is a longtime friend of the famous family and, more specifically, he and Kourtney have been “pals for years,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style in the days following the dating news. “They’ve moved out of the ‘friend-zone’ and are dating. The chemistry between them was there, so it seemed like a natural transition.”

The Blink 182 drummer “always found Kourtney super sexy,” the source noted. “So he’s over the moon to be in a relationship with her.”

‘The Poosh founder is close with her ex Scott Disick, who seems to be slightly conflicted about her new connection. “Even though Scott has moved on, he can’t help feeling slightly jealous” of Kourtney and Travis’ blossoming bond, a second insider added. “He’s very protective over her, but ultimately wants to see her happy.”

Shanna shares two children with Travis, 17-year-old son Landon and 15-year-old daughter Alabama, while Kourtney shares her three children — 11-year-old Mason, 8-year-old Penelope and 6-year-old Reign — with Scott, 36.