Ooh la la! Kourtney Kardashian revealed boyfriend Travis Barker is “good with his hands” after she shared a sexy nude selfie following a haircut he gave her on Thursday, August 5.

“Nice cut @travisbarker,” the 42-year-old’s close friend and Poosh chief content officer Sarah R. Howard commented on the set of ten Instagram snapshots from Kourt and Travis’ ten-day quarantine. She also included a gold medal emoji to hammer home her point. “@sarahrhoward good with his hands,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum replied, adding a scissor emoji to her comment.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

For his part, the 45-year-old made sure to leave love on the cute post. “10 days with you,” Travis commented, adding the couple with heart emoji. “No one else,” Kourtney replied with a red heart emoji. It is unclear why the pair were locked down together — but it’s obvious they enjoyed their time together.

According to the adorable photoset, the dynamic duo — who made their relationship public in February after sparking romance rumors in Palm Springs in January — made s’mores together and spent a lot of time binge-watching the ABC drama Manifest, HBO’s Mare of Easttown and some Audrey Hepburn films.

There’s no doubt the happy couple is head over heels for one another. “Kourtney and Travis are doing absolutely nothing to squelch the rumors that they’ll be getting married,” an insider previously told Life & Style. “In fact, it seems that all their actions are pointing in that direction. It’s no secret that they’re in love and enjoying a red-hot, sexually-charged romance.”

Plus, Kourtney’s kids — Mason, Reign and Penelope, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick — are “obsessed” with the Blink-182 drummer. “They have such a great relationship with Scott, so they see Travis as a fun, responsible, present person in their lives,” a second source previously gushed. “He’s always doing fun things for them like letting them play his drum set, bringing them their favorite foods, and he acts like a big kid with them in the pool and backyard and Disney.” Travis shares his children, son Landon and daughter Alabama, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney’s famous family is so on board with the whirlwind romance that they think “marriage is almost certain” for the twosome — which means an engagement is “imminent,” an additional previously revealed to Life & Style. “Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love. Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy. It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”