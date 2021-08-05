Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker proved they can go the distance! “10 days of quarantine …” the reality star captioned an August 5 series of Instagram snapshots that showed the couple binged-watched plenty of Netflix and had tons of time to chill. The Blink-182 drummer loved every minute of it, gushing, “10 days with you” in the comments along with a red heart emoji. It’s unclear why Kourtney and Travis were quarantining.

In the first photo, Kourtney sat topless on the floor of a bathroom taking a selfie, with her apparently newly cut hair covering one breast. Travis stood in the background, as the mother of three let her black robe drape down onto the floor.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum also included a picture of the long strand of brunette hair that she shared in a July 29 Instagram Story. At the time, she captioned photo, “Haircuts by @travisbarker.”

The Poosh founder shared that she and Travis were watching Manifest, the supernatural sci-fi show NBC cancelled in June after three seasons. But not before it landed on Netflix, where it has blown up into the streaming service’s most-watched series. Kourt posted a photo revealing that they were seemingly up to season 2, episode 4. She later asked in her Instagram Stories about the status of season 3 — which has yet to air on Netflix — after finishing up her binge.

Kourtney and Travis also took in Kate Winslet‘s HBO Max murder-mystery series, Mare of Easttown, as shown in another still of what she and her rocker boyfriend were watching during their isolation. Many of the Kourtney’s fans were impressed by her viewing choices, as evidenced in the compliments in the comments section of her post.