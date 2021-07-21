Did Travis Barker manifest his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian? Sure sounds like it! “I dreamt what I’m living right now,” the Blink-182 drummer tweeted and shared to his Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 20. Of course, it didn’t take long before the Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality shared Travis’ post to her own Story.

Since going public with their relationship on Valentine’s Day, Kourtney, 42, and the music producer, 45, can’t seem to get enough of each other. From packing on the PDA all over social media to taking trips with their kids, the A-listers are definitely endgame material — and Kourtney’s loved ones agree. The Kardashian-Jenner family thinks a proposal from Travis is “imminent,” a source previously told Life & Style. “Marriage is almost certain.”

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

According to the insider, Kourtney’s siblings “say they’ve never seen her this crazy in love.” Moreover, mom Kris Jenner is fully supportive of the pair’s union. “Kris is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy. It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

The only thing that “worries” the KUWTK executive producer, 65, is that Kourtney and Travis will “elope,” the source revealed.

Currently, the pair’s relationship status is a bit unclear. That said, the Poosh.com founder, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, and the Grammy Award-nominee, who shares teenagers Alabama and Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, are sparking major engagement rumors.

Earlier this month, fans noticed Kourtney was wearing a ring on that finger after she and Travis took a trip to Las Vegas. “The ring finger, you guys,” one user commented via Instagram. “That ring, though,” added another.

“Kourtney and Travis are doing absolutely nothing to squelch the rumors that they’ll be getting married. In fact, it seems that all their actions are pointing in that direction,” the insider dished. “It’s no secret that they’re in love and enjoying a red-hot, sexually charged romance.”

In addition to their strong bond, Kourtney’s kids are “obsessed” with Travis, a separate source gushed to Life & Style. “They have such a great relationship with Scott, so they see Travis as a fun, responsible, present person in their lives.”