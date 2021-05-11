NSFW! Gwyneth Paltrow gave Kourtney Kardashian a sexy gift that included “orgasm” perfume and a sex toy after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hinted at her “kinky” bedroom habits with boyfriend Travis Barker.

“OMG,” Kourtney, 42, wrote on her Instagram Story while showing off the impressive gift from the 48-year-old actress’ company, Goop, on Monday, May 10. The package included a double-sided wand vibrator, two types of body oil, an aromatic concentrate in a scent called “Love” and perfume with a label that read, “This smells like Kourtney’s orgasm.”

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The sexy gift comes amid the Poosh founder’s hot romance with the Blink-182 drummer, 45. On April 19, Kourtney alluded to the idea she and Travis have a “kinky” sex life while sharing an article from her lifestyle site.

NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock; John Salangsang/Shutterstock

“ROUGH SEX: LOVE IT OR LEAVE IT?” the reality TV star captioned the swipe up link on her Instagram Story.

“It’s not for everyone, but we’re fans and wanted to investigate the kinky bedroom preference,” the blog post read, before the founder of QueerSexTherapy, Casey Tanner, gave her professional opinion on the matter.

“Contrary to popular belief, our sexual fantasies are not necessarily reflective of what we enjoy in our non-sexual lives,” the expert wrote. “For example, folks who are submissive in bed often lead quite dominant lives in their careers, and vice versa. This is the power of sexual fantasy: that for a brief period of time, we can tap into parts of ourselves that we don’t have access to in our daily lives.”

Needless to say, it seems Kourtney and Travis have a lot of chemistry. The pair were first romantically linked in January and made their relationship Instagram official less than a month later.

“Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love,” an insider previously gushed to Life & Style about the couple, who transitioned from longtime friends to lovers. “Kris is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy … It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

“Travis has brought something out in her that has completely freed her. Her guard is down when she’s with him and she doesn’t care what anyone thinks,” the insider added. “This is Kourtney’s time to enjoy herself and she’s taking full advantage of it.”