Sizzling! Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker are “all about a physical connection” in their romance, according to body language expert Blanca Cobb.

The pro analyzed two of the new couple’s most intense PDA photos, one of which was their kissing snapshot from their recent desert vacation. “Kourtney and Travis are connected from their lips to their hips. With so much of their skin touching, their bodies have to be exploding with oxytocin, dopamine, serotonin, hormones that make them feel more blissfully connected,” she explained to Cosmopolitan. “And they’re all about a physical connection with Kourtney’s lips locked onto his and her bum snuggled into his hands. Let’s put it this way: The heat is on!”

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Cobb also examined another PDA shot of the dynamic duo: the photo of the pair kissing that the Blink-182 star, 46, posted for the 42-year-old’s birthday in April. “When couples are utterly oblivious to the world, a telltale sign is when their physical connection, not their faces, is seen in a photo,” she noted. “That’s what’s happening between Kourtney and Travis. Their bodies wrapped into each other, with Travis’s fingers bringing Kourtney closer.”

The body language guru added, “Kourtney’s arm lock is making sure that he’s not going anywhere. Look at the way Travis is sitting. He’s leaning forward slightly with Kourtney in his arms and his legs in a runner’s stance. He can quickly and easily pick her up and relocate to a more private area.”

The lovebirds sparked romance rumors in January and made their relationship Instagram official less than a month later. “Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love,” an insider previously gushed to Life & Style. “Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy … It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

A second source dished that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star “has never been this infatuated or in your face about a guy before.”

“Travis has brought something out in her that has completely freed her. Her guard is down when she’s with him and she doesn’t care what anyone thinks,” the insider said. “This is Kourtney’s time to enjoy herself and she’s taking full advantage of it.”