Get It! Kourtney Kardashian Stuns in Silver Bikini in the Snow During Aspen Trip With Kids

Winter wonderland! Kourtney Kardashian stunned in a sexy bikini snapshot while enjoying a trip to Aspen, Colorado, with her kids on Saturday, March 27.

“How’s your Aspen?” the 41-year-old captioned a set of three photos of herself rocking a silver bikini, white snow boots and a white cowboy hat. Naturally, fans and friends alike were gushing over her steamy ‘fit in the comments section. “I mean, you’re really going there,” sister Khloé Kardashian wrote on the post. “I’m here for it.”

One day prior, the proud mama — who shares her three children with ex Scott Disick — posted a series of photos of herself and two of her kids, 8-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old Reign, in their skiing gear. “Good little ski bunnies,” Kourtney captioned the images. In the snaps, the Poosh founder wore a hot pink snowsuit while her daughter rocked a yellow snow jacket and purple snow pants. Her son wore an all-black snow look.

Considering the amount of time the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has been spending with boyfriend Travis Barker lately, it may appear strange that the Blink-182 rocker didn’t join Kourt on the trip. However, there’s a simple explanation. In 2008, the musician survived a devastating plane crash that killed four of the six people on board. His close friend Adam “DJ AM” Goldstein also survived the crash but died a year later from a drug overdose.

Since then, the father of two — he shares 17-year-old son Landon and 15-year-old daughter Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler — has stayed away from planes.

The couple prefers to take trips to drivable destinations, like Palm Springs, California — where they sparked romance rumors while spending time at Kris Jenner‘s vacation home in January. “Travis doesn’t fly much, if at all, since his accident,” an insider previously told Life & Style. “So, Palm Springs is the perfect drive for them.”

“Kourtney’s friends honestly haven’t ever seen her so happy,” a separate source previously revealed to Life & Style about the neighbors-turned-partners’ developing romance. “With Scott, it was always hot and cold, and she loved him, but it was dramatic. With Travis, there’s zero drama.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Kourtney and her kids enjoying a trip to Aspen, Colorado!