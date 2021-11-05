Hot mama alert! Jessie James Decker looked incredible in an orange string bikini that showed her “C-section scar” on Thursday, November 4.

“Cold weather making me miss the beach,” the country singer, 33, wrote via her Instagram Stories while flaunting her fit figure. “Yes, [rocking] the C-section scar. Loving the DMs.”

Jessie James Decker/Instagram

The strapless, two-piece swimsuit from Revolve hugged her curves perfectly, and she finished the look with a blue denim bucket hat and turquoise necklace.

Jessie James Decker/Instagram

However, the “Should Have Known Better” artist was simply reminiscing about being somewhere warm. She noted she was “not at the beach currently,” and the bikini-clad photos were from their vacation to “Greece in May.”

It’s no secret that the “I Look So Good” singer, who shares kids Eric, Vivienne and Forrest with husband Eric Decker, is in incredible shape. Back in February, she revealed to fans that she was stepping up her fitness game for 2021.

“The top of this year I decided to really step it up in the gym! Build more muscle, get my core in order and get stronger!” the Nashville resident wrote via Instagram along with a photo of herself in the gym. “I know my core will probably never be as strong as it used to be but damn it I’m gonna try! I have goals and I’m not stopping until I’m there.”

The busy mom shared more about her workout routine in April. “I work out three to four times a week, and they pretty much look like this with certain variations whether we’re doing more upper body or lower body,” she explained via Instagram about her weight lifting exercises with Nashville-based personal trainer Kevin Klug.

Moreover, her dedication to a healthy lifestyle hasn’t just changed the way Jessie’s body physically looks. “Getting fit, getting stronger every day and eating better has transformed me!” she gushed via Instagram in September. “I wanna be better for my health, mental health and energy for my babies!”

Of course, it helps that she has such a handsome gym buddy in her husband, 34. She and Eric frequently post videos doing workouts together, and they look amazing while doing so.

The pair wed in 2013 and were married for two years before welcoming baby No. 1, son Eric. Vivienne was born in 2014 followed by their youngest, Forrest, in 2018.