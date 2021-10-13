Sponsored content written in partnership with GrapeStars.

This week’s featured wine is Sun Goddess. Produced in collaboration between iconic music legend Mary J. Blige and Fantinel — internationally renowned winemakers from Italy — Sun Goddess is quickly gaining accolades for its easy-to-drink Pinot Grigio and Sauvignon Blanc.

You may be wondering what compelled a superstar like Mary J. Blige to get into the wine business. It actually started as a question to a friend: “What is the best Pinot Grigio in the world?” Her friend astutely pointed Mary to the Friuli-Venezia-Giulia region of Italy. Though you may not have heard of this region tucked into the mountains of Northeast Italy, it has grown in popularity thanks to an ideal microclimate providing a landscape that is extremely rich in minerals.

Mary was introduced to Marco Fantinel, a leading winemaker in the region. They formed a partnership to bring the art of Friulian wines to the world.

Why the name Sun Goddess?

According to Mary J. Blige, “The name Sun Goddess evokes powerful childhood memories that I carry with me today. I’ve always loved the sun, and as a child I always tried to capture the sun’s warmth and energy. It was magical to me, and it’s with that spirit, that my mom began calling me ‘Sun Goddess.'”

What’s the inspiration behind Sun Goddess?

“When creating Goddess, it was very clear to me the barriers to entry for women and BIPOC leaders. Through partnering with GrapeStars, a company that shares my concerns of this accessibility gap, I’m able to share my own collection with more of my fans throughout the country, while making strides for the next generation of women and BIPOC winemakers.” – Mary J. Blige

