Holy moly! Sofia Richie stunned in a set of steamy bikini photos on Pig Island while vacationing in Exuma, Bahamas, with a friend on Saturday, November 21.

“Pigs in Paradise,” the 22-year-old bombshell captioned a series of five photos and video of their time at the legendary island. The locale is, coincidentally, the same spot where some of the infamous Fyre Festival promotional footage was shot with several popular models and A-listers.

It seems the up-and-coming actress has rest and relaxation on the brain. On November 17, Sofia shared a throwback snapshot of herself from a lavish vacation with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick in Aspen, Colorado. The image was a close-up version of a paparazzi shot of herself, the 37-year-old and his oldest son, Mason. “Missing the cold,” she wrote on the image.

The Los Angeles native and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star split for the second time in three months in August. The former flames started dating in September 2017 and were together nearly three years before their breakup. Since they parted ways, the exes have made it clear they are moving on with their lives.

Not only have Scott and Sofia unfollowed each other on social media, but they’ve also been seeing other people. After stepping out with former flames Bella Banos and Megan Blake Irwin, Scott has most recently been linked to 19-year-old model Amelia Grey Hamlin, with whom he was spotted packing on the PDA on the beach in Santa Barbara on November 16.

Meanwhile, Sofia is dating Matthew Morton, the cofounder of New York and Los Angeles favorite Cha Cha Matcha and son of Hard Rock Cafe founder Peter Morton. The 27-year-old is the “total opposite” of the Flip It Like Disick star, an insider exclusively told Life & Style in October. “Matt used to party hard but he turned his life around and maintains a healthy lifestyle.”

As a successful businessman, the California kid is “ambitious, intelligent and has got his s—t together,” the source noted. “Sofia finds him inspiring — and what she likes about him is that despite coming from the Hard Rock dynasty, he’s totally unaffected.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Sofia Richie rocking a bikini on Pig Island in the Bahamas!