Reminiscing? Sofia Richie reposted a throwback photo from her winter vacation with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick three months after they split for good.

The socialite, 22, took to Instagram Stories with a portrait captured in Aspen, Colorado, in December 2019. Sofia cropped in closer on the solo shot, which previously featured the Flip It Like Disick star and his 10-year-old son, Mason.

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock

“Missing the cold,” she captioned the snap of just herself enjoying the snow while clad in a puffer jacket, sweatpants, a fur headband and stylish black boots.

Sofia and Scott, 37, ended their relationship for the second time in three months back in August. “Scott and Sofia are spending time apart,” a source told Us Weekly about their status at the time. “She is making it a point to do her own thing.”

Life & Style confirmed the Talentless founder and blonde beauty initially called it quits in May after nearly three years together. Scott and Sofia have since made it clear they are both moving on with their lives. Not only is he going on dates with other women, but the exes also unfollowed each other on social media.

Courtesy of Sofia Richie/Instagram

It may come as no surprise considering Scott even admitted they were “definitely getting on each other’s nerves” before they broke up in the November 12 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The father of three appears to be doing just fine post-split as he was recently photographed at the beach with Amelia Gray Hamlin on November 16. In the new PDA pics, Scott had his arm wrapped around the bikini-clad stunner while enjoying the afternoon in Santa Barbara, California.

Sofia also caught the eye of someone special after her split from Scott. The model is now romantically linked to her new boyfriend, Matthew Morton. Fans first speculated the dynamic duo was an item after their outing together at Nobu Malibu on October 17. “Sofia finds him inspiring,” a source told Life & Style about her new man, noting the Cha Cha Matcha cofounder, 27, is the “total opposite” of her ex.

Opposites attract!