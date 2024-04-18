No Ozempic for her! A source close to Katy Perry says the “Bon Appétit” singer recently dropped nearly 20 pounds the natural way.

“She cut out sugar and processed foods and it really worked,” the insider exclusively tells Life & Style on Thursday, April 18. It helps that the American Idol judge has a live-in health coach in fiancé Orlando Bloom.

“He’s very disciplined, so that’s given her the motivation to really stick to eating clean.” The 39-year-old mom to Daisy, 3, eats five small meals per day, according to the insider. “Mostly lean protein like chicken or fish and fresh veggies and fruits, nuts and seeds.”

In addition to revamping her diet, Katy has been hitting the gym for cardio and light weights. “Right now it’s about maintenance,” says the source. “She likes her curves and doesn’t want to get too skinny.”

In the past, the pop star opened up about how her health and wellness routine has changed since becoming a mother. Katy gave birth to daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, in August 2020, her first with the Lord of the Rings alum. Orlando is also a father to his 13-year-old son, Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.

The “California Girls” singer admitted that working out “ends up on the back burner here and there” as she uses any extra time she has to be present in motherhood.

“I did it at 35. And I really feel like I checked off a lot of my life boxes and was ready to do that, to be of service as a mother does,” she told Women’s Health Magazine in January 2023. “I’ve seen so many views of so many different mountains, and this is the best view.”

The “Dark House” songstress doubled down on her views on weight loss after giving birth to Daisy, telling Variety in September 2021 about how she was in “no rush” to lose the 10 pounds she gained while pregnant.

“It’s been a year. I’m more interested in her happiness and my happiness and mental health. Hormones are … pretty interesting,” the California native told the publication. “You’re responsible for someone’s well-being that can’t even hold their head up. It’s a real shift, and you become not No. 1 on the call sheet. And it’s the best. Everything that’s supposed to fade away, fades away, and a balance comes in. I like to live more in the real world for now.”