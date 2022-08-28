The MTV Video Music Awards always brings out seriously daring fashion from the celebrities in attendance. Some of the risky looks totally pay off while others end up getting mocked. And the worst thing a star can do? Show up in something boring! Keep reading for the best and worst dressed stars at the 2022 VMAs.

The night promises to be one filled with fashion phenoms, as Nicki Minaj will be taking home the coveted Video Vanguard Award. In the past, her VMA looks have run the gamut, from a Barbiecore pink vinyl catsuit to a plunging creme bodysuit with a completely sheer skirt. Nicki always shows off plenty of decolletage with her outfits, and her red carpet look will likely be something mind-blowing, ahead of the costumes for her medley of songs during her show performance.

Lizzo always makes a statement with whatever she wears, from awards shows to the Met Gala. At the 2021 VMAs, she let everyone know how hot she was in a literal sense by wearing red strapless sequined figure-hugging gown with the word “Siren” written all over it in silver glitter. She added a large red feather boa for extra glamour along with wearing her hair in an elegant updo.

Hopefully she’ll wow fans again with her red carpet look. The “Good as Hell” singer will be performing during the show and is up for four VMAs, including Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for “About Damn Time.”

Fans will be eagerly awaiting to see which couples hit the red carpet together and if anyone can top the incredible fashion that came in 2021 thanks to two celebrity pairs. Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian made their red carpet debut at the VMAs, with the reality star rocking a leather strapless minidress with a lace-up front. The pair put on a passive PDA display and would end up getting engaged less than two months later.

The other couple that set the red carpet ablaze were Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. The rocker wanted his future fiancée to appear nude and she did as he wished, wearing a sheer Mugler gown. “He was like, ‘You’re gonna be naked tonight,’” Megan told Entertainment Tonight at the time, adding, “I was like, ‘Whatever you say, daddy!’” while pointing to the “Bloody Valentine” singer. Hopefully, some stars at the 2022 VMAs will find a way to top Megan’s now iconic red carpet look.

Scroll down to see the best and worst dressed at the 2022 MTV VMAs.