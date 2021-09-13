The Best (And Worst!) Looks From the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

Did you miss the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards? No worries! We’ve got you covered with all the celebrity fashion from the star-studded event in New York City on Sunday, September 12.

As with every awards show, some stars brought their fashion A-game while others, er, missed the mark. That said, what would the VMAs be without a best and worst dressed list, right? After all, the Video Music Awards are known for bold, over-the-top fashion choices.

In fact, several stars paid homage to looks from previous years at the 2021 VMAs, including Lil Nas X. The “Montero” artist, 22, definitely channeled Lil’ Kim‘s legendary look from the 1999 Video Music Awards.

That year, the “Magic Stick” rapper, 47, stepped out onto the red carpet wearing a purple jumpsuit designed by Misa Hylton–Brim. While one half of the jumpsuit was long-sleeved, the other was … completely missing. The NYC native rocked one exposed breast with a seashell pasty and needless to say, it turned some heads.

“I wanted to make something really ornate and feminine and pretty to offset the fact that she had one breast out,” Misa told Popsugar in an August 2020 interview.

“Missy Elliott actually inspired the look. We were hanging out one weekend and we were talking about fashion and Lil’ Kim, and she said, ‘You know what? If I was Kim, I would just say f–k it and I would have one titty out,'” Misa recalled. “Because Kim could do some crazy s–t like that. So, I just said, wow, that would be kind of hot. So, I saved the idea, and the next big event we had was the 1999 MTV Music Awards.”

For Lil Nas X’s part, his 2021 VMAs look by Versace was the same exact color as Lil’ Kim’s 1999 ensemble. Moreover, one half of his chest was completely exposed. Unfortunately, he opted against wearing a seashell pasty, but we think he nailed the vibe, nonetheless.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of the best and worst dressed celebrities at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.