Making moves! Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli are “in love” and he tells Life & Style exclusively that they’re gearing up for the next steps in their relationship — including moving in together.

“Obviously the L word’s been dropped,” the former Bachelorette star, 33, gushes on the 2022 MTV VMAs red carpet on Sunday, August 28. “I think by the end of the year, we’re hoping she’s gonna move to Denver. We’re very busy right now, so we’re trying to find time, but that’s the plan.”

Blake — who rose to fame competing for Becca Kufrin‘s heart — admits to Life & Style that he was “a little nervous” at first when it came to going public with Giannina, 29. However, things have “been fantastic” for them.

“Believe it or not, it’s been four years in this world, I’ve never had a public relationship,” he explains. “So, this was a big deal for me.”

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

The former ABC star adds, “Honestly, the support and everything has been incredible.”

Blake and Giannina, who is a former Love Is Blind star, met and fell in love on MTV’s All Star Shore. While they’re not strangers to the reality TV world — especially when it comes to shows that end in engagements — the couple is doing things on their own terms this time around.

“I think actually one of the coolest things about, you know — obviously, Love is Blind, Bachelor, very much in love get married right away — where, and then we met on All Star Shore. And so, it’s very different. There’s no pressure,” Blake shares with Life & Style. “I think we’re just kind of moving out our own pace, and I think we love that. I know I do. I don’t wanna speak for her. For me, I absolutely love moving at our own pace to just being confident in what we have.”

While Blake has since stepped back from The Bachelor franchise, he’ll “always be grateful” for his experience on the show.

“There comes to a point where the franchise doesn’t bring anything positive to your life anymore. For me, I’ve come to that point,” the reality star explains. “Some of the people I’ve met and the relationships I’ve made … I wouldn’t have met G probably, you know what I mean? So, I’m very grateful for everything. But at this point in my life, I have another career and I wanna pursue that. And step away from Bachelor, not be known as Blake from The Bachelorette anymore.”