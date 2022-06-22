Dropping hints? All Star Shore couple Blake Horstmann and girlfriend Giannina Gibelli sparked engagement rumors when both reality stars began wearing rings. Keep reading for everything we know about their relationship!

Are Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli Engaged?

Blake, 33, and Giannina, 29, have not publicly announced an engagement, but some fans have been speculating about the pair. During an Instagram Q&A on June 21, Blake was seemingly wearing a silver band on his ring finger while he sat outside of his Colorado home. It seemed surprising, given the Bachelor in Paradise alum doesn’t usually wear jewelry.

Instagram (2)

Followers then noticed Giannina also sported a ring on ~that~ finger. However, the Love Is Blind alum is usually photographed wearing a diamond ring with a gold band on her left hand and a pearl ring on the third finger of her right hand. Her ring stacks seem to be part of her personal style and not an indication that Blake popped the question.

Are Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli Still Together?

Although it doesn’t appear that the reality TV couple is engaged quite yet, they’re going strong as boyfriend and girlfriend.

The pair met while filming the debut season of All Star Shore, a party-themed competition show in the Canary Islands. The former Bachelorette contestant admitted his romance with G was a “nice surprise.”

“Nothing was forced. That was one of the coolest things because I’ve been on some other shows where things aren’t necessarily forced but … you’re put in situations where they want a certain result,” Blake said about their “genuine” connection during a virtual junket for the reality show on June 21. “And for this, it was almost the opposite. It was like, ’Stop, get away from each other. This is a competition show.’ So that was pretty fun and it felt a lot more real and a lot more genuine, so I really enjoyed that.”

The feeling is definitely mutual. Giannina revealed she had “never watched the Bachelor franchise” before meeting Blake on All Star Shore.

“He’s very respectful, but I don’t think that they know just how funny and spontaneous and dedicated he is,” she gushed about her beau to E! News in June 2022. “He’s doing his DJ gig now and just watching him reach all these new heights and all these goals, I don’t think a lot of people know that he has it in him, but he definitely does.”

Who Were Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli Engaged to Before?

Giannina got engaged to Damian Powers during season 1 of Love Is Blind. The reality babe popped the question to her ex in the pods before they ever met face to face. They had a rocky relationship on the show, and Damian broke things off on their wedding day. They rekindled their romance after filming but ultimately called it quits, with G confirming she was “single” in March 2020 during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Courtesy of Giannina Gibelli/Instagram

Blake almost got engaged to Bachelorette alum Becca Kufrin during season 14. He was one of the final two contestants but the leading lady broke things off with him to pursue a relationship with Garrett Yrigoyen. The runner-up then appeared on season 6 of Paradise and also left single.