Giannina Gibelli is known for always spicing things up on reality TV, but she also brings the heat when it comes to her swimsuit photos.

“I’ve been really finding myself and getting out of my comfort zone, completely,” the Love Is Blind alum shared in an August 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Fans first met the Caracas, Venezuela, native during season 1 of the Netflix reality dating series in February 2020. During her time on the show, she linked up with and got engaged to Damian Powers. However, Giannina was devastated when her groom ultimately decided not to marry her while they stood at the altar.

The pair continued to date for more than two years after filming ended, but officially called it quits after Damian made headlines for stepping out with Too Hot to Handle star Francesca Farago.

“I’m happy, I’ve been just kind of traveling, living my life, living a nomad life and just seeing where the world is going to take me next,” Giannina told E! following her split from her Love Is Blind costar. “Someone said I should go for a soccer player. So, any soccer players who are European and can handle a little spice [I’m ready for]. I love watching football.”

After ending her relationship with Damian, Giannina moved on with Bachelor Nation alum Blake Horstmann, whom she met while filming MTV’s All Star Shore. The pair kept their romance out of the spotlight for as long as they could, calling it the ​​”worst kept secret” when they made their relationship Instagram official in June 2022.

“See why I have been so happy this year,” Giannina wrote. Blake, for his part, teased that fans could watch “how the hell this happened,” referring to his newfound love.

Before taking their relationship public, the duo dated quietly for quite some time. Rumors about their romance began when they seemingly spent New Year’s Eve 2022 together at Mile High Spirits in the Bachelorette alum’s home state of Colorado. A source confirmed to Us Weekly on January 4 that the two were indeed an item.

