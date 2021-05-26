The Sexiest Bikini Moments From the Ladies of 'Siesta Key'

The Sexiest Bikini Moments From the Ladies of ‘Siesta Key’: Juliette, Madisson and More!

May 26, 2021 12:51 pm·
If you’re a fan of MTV’s Siesta Key, then you already know the women on the hit reality series pretty much live in bikinis. After all, some of their favorite pastimes include hitting the beach and sunbathing.

Additionally, cast members like Juliette Porter, Madisson Hausburg, Kelsey Owens and Chloe Trautman love posting swimsuit photos on Instagram. That said, the ladies aren’t just about aesthetics! They’re all very dedicated to their health and fitness routines, especially Chloe. In March 2021, the Florida native showed off her impressive weight loss and has been living her best life ever since.

“It’s not really a diet, it’s more of a lifestyle change,” Chloe dished to Life & Style of her transformation. “I’m just as active as possible. I have a personal trainer, Haley, she’s amazing. I do yoga; I walk the beach; I rollerblade. I went vegan, and I just eat a lot of vegetables and a lot of fruit.”

Moreover, the Concept by Chloe founder pays more attention to portion sizes and when she’s eating. “I think the key, for me, is not overeating and not eating late at night,” Chloe explained.

While there’s no denying she looks incredible, Chloe isn’t focused on appearances. “My real transformation is from within and the work that I’ve done on myself,” she expressed. “I think the outside just reflects the inner-work that I’ve done, and I hope to be an inspiration for others.”

Chloe decided to begin her journey amid lockdown for the coronavirus pandemic. “I was one of those [people] that when quarantine came about, instead of eating and drinking a ton, I decided to start working out three times a day,” she recalled. “So it was, you know … there’s a lot of good things that came out of this year for me and I’m just really grateful.”

Good for you, girl!

Be sure to catch new episodes of Siesta Key on MTV Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Scroll through the gallery below to see the sexiest bikini moments from the ladies of Siesta Key

