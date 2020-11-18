Does the ‘Siesta Key’ Cast Have Jobs? See What Juliette, Madisson, Chloe and More Do for Work

You better work! The cast of Siesta Key has some interesting jobs. Juliette Porter, Kelsey Owens, Garrett Miller, Brandon Gomes and more are all pursuing their passions outside of the MTV reality show.

Don’t forget, being a cast member on Siesta Key is *technically* a job. No matter how much fun they have while partying and vacationing during filming, it’s still a time commitment and offering up their privacy. It’s unclear how much each star makes per episode, but it’s safe to say it’s probably a nice chunk of change.

Of course, all of the reality stars also make money as social media influencers by promoting various products, like fashion brands and vitamins, on their platforms for their thousands of followers.

One big question that surrounds Siesta Key — and many shows like it — is whether it’s scripted or not. The answer is … kind of. Yes, the Florida crew was friends before filming and they are portraying themselves, but they sometimes play out producer-fueled situations. In addition, certain scenarios, conversations and dramatic moments are re-shot for various reasons.

For example, a Redditor claimed a local Sarasota reporter witnessed Chloe Trautman and Juliette re-shooting “different parts of their conversation a couple times” with the production team while in a noisy restaurant because of people walking into the frame and other naturally occurring interruptions.

That’s not to say the cast members are acting by any means. Alex Kompothecras’ father, Gary, is an executive producer and the one who actually pitched the original concept of the show after seeing the antics of his son and his gorgeous pals.

“My dad had some buddies come to town, and I took them out fishing,” Alex previously told the Tampa Bay Times in 2017 about his dad. “They thought our lifestyle was pretty unique. I kept hearing, ‘You need to do a show.’ Then my dad called a small production company to help do the pilot.”

MTV announced they let Alex go following racist comments on June 16. “We’ve made the decision to cut ties with Alex and are editing the current season to minimize his presence,” the network wrote via Twitter. “He will not be in future seasons of Siesta Key.”

Alex’s dad spoke out about the decision shortly after it was announced. “The family is very disappointed in MTV’s decision and actions,” the wealthy chiropractor told the Tampa Bay Times. “We are exploring all options at this time.”

The reality star is working on other endeavors, and he’s not the only one. Keep scrolling to see the jobs of the Siesta Key cast!