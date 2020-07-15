True love! Siesta Key star Juliette Porter and boyfriend Sam Logan are constantly heating up our timelines with PDA-packed photos. They took their relationship public in February 2020 and have seemingly been going strong ever since.

Although their romance is relatively new, the MTV babe has known Sam for quite some time. Juliette first posted a photo with Sam in December 2019. “Monday Funday,” she captioned a snapshot with a group of pals, including her new beau, on a yacht.

The adventures haven’t stopped with the lovebirds. From snowmobiling in Colorado to jetting around on a private plane and spontaneous trips to Miami, Juliette and Sam live an action-packed life together.

The UCF grad is also connected with former Siesta Key star Alex Kompothecras, who happens to be Juliette’s longtime on-and-off boyfriend. The exes are no longer together, but the blonde beauty confessed to hooking up with the law student during season 2. The drama got even deeper after news broke that Alex’s current girlfriend, Alyssa Salerno, was pregnant with their first child. She gave birth to their daughter, Alessi, on June 11.

“It’s truly the greatest love I have ever known and continues to grow everyday,” Alyssa said in a heartfelt post on July 7. “One glance at Alessi and I am so taken back by the amount of love that I have for her … This is truly the greatest chapter in life.”

If Juliette, Sam and Alex’s situation sounds awkward, it’s because it was. “Alex and him were sort of friends, and he didn’t really obviously like that Sam was dating me,” Juliette exclusively told Life & Style. “So that was a huge thing. Sam felt really guilty, but we’ve kind of moved on from that. Alex said horrible things to Sam, did horrible things to Sam. So Sam really just doesn’t care at all.”

However, the couple is looking forward to a bright future. “Now we’re really happy,” she gushed. “We have a solid group of friends and he treats me amazing. I’m happy with him. I trust him. He gives me a feeling that I never felt with Alex. And that’s like someone that actually is not going to hurt me. That sort of feeling … Sam is the sweetest ever. He’s so sweet. He’s so kind. And he’s funny.”

We can’t wait to see where Juliette and Sam’s love takes them. Keep scrolling to see their cutest photos so far!