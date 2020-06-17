It’s a wrap. MTV announced they are no longer working with Siesta Key star Alex Kompothecras after learning about his racist comments, sharing the news about his firing in a statement on Tuesday, June 16.

“We’ve made the decision to cut ties with Alex and are editing the current season to minimize his presence,” the network wrote via Twitter. “He will not be in future seasons of Siesta Key.”

This development came after the 25-year-old was called out for using the n-word while leaving a comment on a resurfaced Instagram photo. Fans began speculating something was up after seeing some changes on their site earlier this afternoon.

“Siesta Key removed Alex and his gf bios from their MTV site, he removed them from his bios and unfollowed them, and the premiere is 54 minutes now instead of 2 hours,” one fan tweeted, fueling speculation he was going to be let go.

Courtesy of Alex Kompo/Instagram

When the season 3 premiere aired, Kompothecras was cut out and only one of the two previously scheduled episodes ended up on TV. The network didn’t include any of his scenes and viewers only got to see the back of his head.

Just last week, MTV parted ways with The Challenge: Total Madness star Dee Nguyen in the wake of her controversial tweets about the Black Lives Matter protests. Even though she apologized, the star won’t be featured in upcoming episodes.

Teen Mom OG star Taylor Selfridge is also among the stars fired from the network. After the news about her dismissal was announced on June 10, she released a statement addressing her resurfaced racist tweets.

MTV

The mother of one apologized for anyone she “hurt” or “offended” with her remarks and said her “past does not define who [she is] today.” Not long after, her boyfriend, Cory Wharton, spoke out about Selfridge’s contract being terminated and revealed he won’t be quitting the show.

“I’ve learned that burning bridges is never the solution,” he wrote. “Even though I have no ill-will against MTV, I am disappointed and saddened by their decision. As all of you know, narrative is a very powerful tool. I feel like the narrative that you want about me should be accurate. It should be true, and it should be from me.”

MTV clearly won’t be tolerating any form of discrimination going forward.