Single or Taken? A Complete Guide to Who’s Dating Who on ‘Siesta Key’

Looking for a reality TV series full of heartbreaks, hookups and love triangles? Then look no further than MTV’s Siesta Key. The series, which aired in July 2017, follows the lives of Florida natives Juliette Porter, Alex Kompothecras, Chloe Trautman and more as they navigate the choppy waters of life in your twenties.

Of course, the majority of the drama stems from the cast’s ever-changing relationships. Take Juliette and Alex, for example. The pair first started off as Siesta Key’s “It” couple. However, after a number of indiscretions — including Juliette catching Alex in bed with two other women and hooking up with costar Cara Geswelli — they eventually called it quits for good. (Well, sort of.)

In the first half of season 3, both parties seemed to have moved on. Juliette was dating The Bachelorette’s Robby Hayes and Alex settled down with his longtime friend Alyssa Salerno. Fast forward to the later episodes in March 2020, and Alex and Juliette ended up hooking up during a group trip to Nashville.

Juliette had already broken up with Robby, but Alex was still very much exclusive with Alyssa. Believe it or not, the Juliette, Alex and Alyssa love triangle isn’t the only one on Siesta Key.

In the first episode of season 3, Madisson Hausburg, who was previously dating cast member Brandon Gomes, revealed that she moved on with Ismael “Ish” Soto, a 46-year-old former producer on Siesta Key. Naturally, the news hit Brandon pretty hard and things came to a head when Madisson brought Ish to a party.

After coming to terms with Madisson’s new relationship, Brandon was able to get over it and set his sights on Amanda Marie Miller. That said, Amanda was still interested in her ex JJ Mizell. So, Brandon jumped in the dating pool once more and got lucky with his now-girlfriend, Camilla Cattaneo.

Another chaotic love triangle on Siesta Key includes Garrett Miller, Kelsey Owens and Cara (yes, the same Cara who hooked up with Alex when he was dating Juliette).

Garrett originally dated Kelsey before the pair called it quits. At the start of season 3, it looked like he was hitting it off with Cara, but then that took a turn for the worst. Ultimately, viewers were left thinking that Kelsey and Garrett would reunite.

To get a complete breakdown of who’s single or taken on Siesta Key, keep reading, and don’t forget to tune in to new episodes on MTV every Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. EST.