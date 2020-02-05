LOL! Siesta Key star Juliette Porter responded to rumors that she’s dating Bachelor Nation stud Tyler Cameron after the two were spotted partying together in Miami ahead of Super Bowl LIV. The MTV babe seemingly shut down the idea that she was cooking up a romance with the former Bachelorette contestant from Hannah Brown‘s season on her Instagram Story on February 4.

“I met Jamie [Foxx] too that night, and we also had fun,” the 21-year-old wrote. The reality pair were spotted together at In the Know Experiences’ Maxim Big Game Experience on February 1. She also shared a video with Tyler, 27, on her Instagram Story that day. However, Us Weekly reported that the blonde beauty also arrived at the event with other Bachelor stars including, Peter Weber, Jason Tartick and Blake Horstmann.

It appears that Juliette and Tyler’s friendly relationship is platonic (for now), but they actually would make a very cute couple. The aspiring male model has most recently been romantically connected to Kylie Jenner‘s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou after his two-month fling with Gigi Hadid. He and Stassie reunited at a Los Angeles party on January 19 but still have not gone public with whatever their status is.

As for Juliette, she has dipped her toe in the Bachelor Nation dating pool with Robby Hayes. The pair dated for three months after meeting at Stagecoach Music Festival, and the Bachelor in Paradise star also appeared on season 3 of Siesta Key. However, Juliette confessed that he was just a rebound after her split from costar Alex Kompothecras. The two were always on-again, off-again, and Juliette confessed their bumpy relationship while speaking exclusively with Life & Style last January.

“Yeah, we have been super rocky for a while,” she admitted. “But we are together right now, but we broke up for a while, and then we got back together recently. But yeah, the summer was incredibly difficult on our relationship and you’ll see that.” Unfortunately, the pair reconnecting was shortlived. Alex and his new girlfriend, Alyssa Salerno, announced in December 2019 that they are expecting.

We have no doubt that Juliette will find the guy of her dreams — even if it’s not Tyler!