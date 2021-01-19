Courtesy of Max Strong/Instagram

With season 4 of Siesta Key filming in Palm Island, Grenadines, fans noticed cast member Kelsey Owens brought her boyfriend, Max Strong, along for the ride. The lovebirds confirmed their romance in summer 2020 — and have been going strong ever since!

While viewers will likely get to learn more about him when new episodes of the MTV series air later in 2021, we’re breaking down everything you need to know now. To get details on Max’s job, hometown, his relationship with Kelsey and more, keep reading.

How did Kelsey Owens and Max Strong meet?

It’s unclear exactly how the attractive pair crossed paths. However, Kelsey and Max opened up about their romance in respective posts while becoming Instagram official in August 2020.

“Max, words can’t begin to express how grateful I am that you came into my life this past year. Thank you for staying by my side through all the dysfunction and accepting me for exactly who I am (even if I piss you off sometimes),” Kelsey gushed at the time.

“No matter what you’ve always been my biggest motivator and cheerleader. Each day you make me want to be the best version of myself and I hope that I do the same for you,” the Missouri native continued. “Can’t wait for all the amazing adventures and special moments to come with you. Love you!”

Courtesy of Kelsey Owens/Instagram

For Max’s part, he shared an equally sentimental message. “I swear the best things in life happen when we least expect them. When your guard is down and you’re just being your true authentic self, that’s when you can attract exactly what you’re looking for without even trying. Safe to say I’ve found that with this girl right here,” he began.

Max went on to detail the “pretty amazing things” they’ve done together. “I really don’t care what I’m doing as long as I’m with you,” he wrote. “Our story is just beginning Kelsey, and I couldn’t be more excited to see where this journey takes us. Thank you for being you, you’re my person.”

What does Max Strong do for a living?

Max has one seriously amazing career! The Louisville, Kentucky, native is a wildlife conservationist. His Instagram features all kinds of exotic animals, including big cats, hyenas, snakes, crocodiles and more.

Will Max Strong be on Siesta Key?

As audiences may remember, Max was already on Siesta Key. He made an appearance during season 3, episode 21. At the time, there was definitely a spark between him and Kelsey, but the couple had yet to confirm their relationship. Later, during the season 3 finale, Max popped up again and Kelsey live-tweeted, “Damn, who’s that hot guy next to me!?”

We look forward to seeing more of them in the episodes to come!