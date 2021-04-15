Is ‘Siesta Key’ Season 4 Happening? Here’s What You Need to Know

If you’re a big fan of MTV’s Siesta Key, it’s likely you’re still recovering from all the juicy season 3 drama. Even so, it’s time to talk about season 4. Thankfully, the network has given the popular reality TV series the green light, and the new season premieres on Wednesday, May 12 at 8 p.m. EST. Keep reading to learn more! *Warning: spoilers ahead.*

Who will be on season 4 of Siesta Key?

As viewers already know, Alex Kompothecras and his girlfriend, Alyssa Salerno, are permanently out of the picture. The Florida native was fired from Siesta Key in June following the resurfacing of past racist remarks.

That said, the rest of the gang — Juliette Porter, Madisson Hausburg, Kelsey Owens, Amanda Miller, Chloe Trautman, Brandon Gomes, Jared Kelderman and Garrett Miller — appear to be returning.

Sadly, season 4 will be the last for Chloe, who revealed she was done with the MTV show earlier this year. “I [cannot] stand to see these lies spread anymore. I was not fired,” she explained via her Instagram Story in January. “I decided to take a step back from filming because it became extremely toxic. I am unwilling to put my journey and my happiness on the line for fame and money. You will all have clarity when the show airs. Now, please stop spreading lies.”

Additionally, now that Madisson and boyfriend Ismael “Ish” Soto are officially engaged, it looks like fans will see more of the former Siesta Key producer in the mix, including the ups and downs in their romance.

“I feel like I have to put on this front, like, ‘Oh, I don’t care about the age.’ I do,” Madisson appears to be telling Amanda through tears in the trailer, which was released on Thursday, April 15.

There’s also Juliette’s boyfriend, Sam Logan. During season 3B, fans got to watch their romantic relationship blossom on screen — with a few hiccups along the way, of course. In real life, the pair is happier than ever. We hope to see more of Juliette and Sam in future episodes!

When will season 4 of Siesta Key air?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Siesta Key season 4 began filming the week of November 23 in Sarasota, Florida. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans can also expect a change of scenery.

“The cast and crew will also spend time at an ‘international private resort’ in the coming weeks,” the outlet reports. “The show will essentially take over the resort so that the cast and crew can remain in a quarantine bubble, similar to how the current season of The Bachelorette was filmed.”

What will happen in season 4 of Siesta Key?

Let’s be real, it’s impossible to predict what’s going to go down with this cast of characters! But, if we had to guess, the season will focus a lot of attention on Madisson and Ish’s upcoming nuptials, Juliette and Sam getting serious, Kelsey and Garrett’s on-again, off-again relationship and the aftermath of Brandon telling girlfriend Camilla Cattaneo he has a newborn son.

Bring it on, season 4!

Siesta Key premieres on MTV on Wednesday, May 12, at 8 p.m. EST/PST.