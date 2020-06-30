Love is in the air! Siesta Key star Juliette Porter recently started dating new boyfriend Sam Logan, but the pair actually go way back.

The reality star, 22, and her beau, 28, made their relationship Instagram official when they each posted a photo of them kissing at Disney World in February. However, they seem to have started off as friends.

Courtesy of Juliette Porter/Instagram

Juliette’s first photo with Sam dates back to December 2019. “Monday Funday,” she captioned a group pic, which included her current beau and several other people on a yacht.

Juliette isn’t the only Siesta Key cast member Sam is familiar with, though. The University of Central Florida graduate used to hang out with Alex Kompothecras, who is Juliette’s ex-boyfriend. Awkward much? Especially considering Juliette admitted to hooking up with her ex during the first half of season 2. The bigger plot twist is that afterward, it came to light that Alex and his girlfriend, Alyssa Salerno, are expecting a baby girl together.

Though Juliette and Alex are not an item, there was still some drama because of his friendship with Sam. “Alex and him were sort of friends, and he didn’t really obviously like that Sam was dating me,” Juliette exclusively told Life & Style. “So that was a huge thing. Sam felt really guilty, but we’ve kind of moved on from that. Alex said horrible things to Sam, did horrible things to Sam. So Sam really just doesn’t care at all.”

Fortunately, the couple learned to pay no mind to the negativity and are stronger than ever. “Now we’re really happy,” she continued. “We have a solid group of friends and he treats me amazing. I’m happy with him. I trust him. He gives me a feeling that I never felt with Alex. And that’s like someone that actually is not going to hurt me. That sort of feeling … Sam is the sweetest ever. He’s so sweet. He’s so kind. And he’s funny.”

Viewers will get to see Sam make his first appearance on the June 30 episode of Siesta Key.