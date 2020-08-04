If you’ve been a fan of MTV’s Siesta Key since day one, then you already know Alex Kompothecras accounted for a lot of the drama on the series. However, just ahead of the show’s season 3 return, the longtime reality TV star, 25, was fired following the resurfacing of past racist comments.

“We’ve made the decision to cut ties with Alex,” the network wrote via Twitter on June 16. Of course, because season 3 of Siesta Key initially aired in January and took a hiatus for about two months, Alex had already participated in all of the filming for upcoming episodes. With that, MTV decided to edit the current season to “minimize his presence.”

For example, season 3, episode 13, “I’m Not Letting Him Get Away With It,” was edited down from two hours to 54 minutes. Additionally, the Florida native and his girlfriend, Alyssa Salerno, were removed from the official Siesta Key homepage on MTV’s website.

Alex’s sudden departure from the show came just after a resurfaced Instagram post exposed him for using the n-word in a comment. As of August, Alex has yet to acknowledge being fired, and instead, is focusing on the birth of his daughter, Alessi, whom he shares with Alyssa.

Courtesy of MTV

“The most incredible moment of my life … is when I met you,” Alex captioned a photo of himself holding his newborn in the hospital on June 14. Other than that, he’s been fairly silent on social media. In fact, Alex’s last post on Instagram was on July 19.

As for where he stands with the rest of the Siesta Key cast? Kelsey Owens said “MTV definitely made the right decision on cutting him” during a June episode of the “Chicks in the Office” podcast, while his ex Juliette Porter clapped back at a viewer who suggested the show wouldn’t be worth watching without Alex.

“Sorry we picked trying to get rid of racism instead of thinking about your reality TV needs, Mariah,” the 23-year-old tweeted. “You still see all the drama, you just don’t see him.” To show solidarity with Juliette, Chloe Trautman replied, “They aren’t worth it, boo boo.”

You can catch new episodes of Siesta Key on MTV on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.