Financial troubles ahead? While Siesta Key’s Alex Kompothecras currently has an estimated net worth of $2 million, that figure is likely to change after the reality star was fired from the MTV series following past racist behavior.

“We’ve made the decision to cut ties with Alex and are editing the current season to minimize his presence,” the network tweeted on June 16. “He will not be in future seasons of Siesta Key.” MTV’s decision came after fans discovered a resurfaced Instagram post where Alex, who was once arrested for disorderly conduct, allegedly left a comment using the n-word.

According to Alex’s Instagram bio, he’s in his third year of law school, but seemingly has no other job or business ventures outside of reality television. That said, his father, Dr. Gary Kompothecras, works as a chiropractor and founded the ASK-GARY medical/legal hotline. Their family is regarded as one of the wealthiest in Sarasota, Florida.

In 2016, the Kompothecras’ mansion was listed at No. 10 in the Top 20 Most Expensive Homes in Sarasota — it’s worth a staggering $12,613,900. Dr. Kompothecras explained to the outlet that people often wander onto the property and try and open the front door. “Maybe they think it’s a hotel,” he told Sarasota Magazine.

Prior to being fired from MTV, Alex and girlfriend Alyssa Salerno welcomed the birth of their daughter, Alessi, on June 12. “The most incredible moment of my life is when I met you,” the Florida native captioned an Instagram photo holding their newborn.

“Our beautiful baby girl. Best day of our life forever and always. Love you both so so much,” Alyssa commented. As it stands, neither Alex nor Alyssa — who also appeared on Siesta Key — has commented on the situation.

The first half of season 3 aired from January to March 2020 and showcased a lot of drama between the pair, including Alex cheating on Alyssa with his ex-girlfriend and castmate Juliette Porter. The second half of season 3 aired just hours after Alex was let go.

Based on MTV’s decision, it’s likely Siesta Key will be edited to focus more on storylines featuring other cast members like Madisson Hausburg, Chloe Trautman, Brandon Gomes and Garrett Miller.

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!