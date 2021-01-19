Courtesy of Chloe Trautman/Instagram

If you’re a big fan of Siesta Key, then you already know cast member Chloe Trautman had some choice words to say about the unscripted MTV series. Currently, season 4 is being filmed in Palm Island, Grenadines, and fans quickly noticed she was absent from social media photos.

“I [cannot] stand to see these lies spread anymore. I was not fired,” Chloe assured in an Instagram Story on Sunday, January 17. “I decided to take a step back from filming because it became extremely toxic. I am unwilling to put my journey and my happiness on the line for fame and money. You will all have clarity when the show airs. Now, please stop spreading lies.”

Based on Chloe’s message, it’s safe to say she’ll be present for at least a few episodes of Siesta Key season 4. However, with her reality TV days behind her, people are wondering what she’ll do for work. Well, as it happens, the Florida native launched her own lifestyle blog, Concept by Chloe, in August 2020. The site’s official Instagram page reads “not your average blog ” and “when [you] lead with love you shine with light.”

As for the content on Concept by Chloe, it appears to be a mixed bag of health and fitness, beauty, style and more. “Concept by Chloe is a platform where women from all walks of life can get some advice — whether you think you need to hear it or not,” the “raw” and “unfiltered” website states. “If you’re searching for a new workout routine, fashion inspo, beauty tips, relationship advice or just a place to feel welcomed and heard, then this is the place for you.”

Prior to Siesta Key and launching her blog, Chloe attended cosmetology school. “I love it. I’m really big into makeup. You don’t see it, but I do all the girls’ makeup, all the girls’ hair, all the time,” she told Cosmopolitan magazine in 2017. “I would love to be a traveling makeup artist for a modeling company or for somebody personally.”