Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter seems overjoyed to be dating her new boyfriend, Clark Drum, following her split from costar Sam Logan. Since they keep their relationship pretty low-key, fans want to know who her beau is.

Clark is a realtor in the Fort Lauderdale area of Florida, and according to his Instagram page, he apparently loves to travel to new places. He has uploaded multiple memories of him visiting major hotspots in the past, including Monte Carlo, Antigua and Mykonos, Greece.

The couple rarely share pictures of one another online. However, Juliette made their relationship Instagram official in October 2021 — just two months after Sam acknowledged their breakup.

In Juliette’s Instagram carousel post, the two Florida residents were dressed to the nines while attending fellow Siesta Key star Madisson Hausburg’s wedding to husband Ish Soto that month. The first image featured Juliette looking up at her boyfriend adoringly, while the second picture showed Clark holding her hand.

Courtesy of Juliette Porter/Instagram

The blonde beauty didn’t post about Clark again until February 2022 when they attended another friend’s wedding. The first shot of her carousel post featured Clark and her posing for a photo, and another snap in the gallery showed him kissing his girlfriend behind her ear.

And while Clark rarely posts about their romance on social media, he shared the same picture that Juliette posted via his Instagram Stories the same day.

Before finding love with Clark, Juliette and now-ex-boyfriend Sam appeared head over heels in love since she shared her first photo with him in December 2019. As a result, fans were shocked to learn that Juliette and Sam had called it quits after two years of dating. He confirmed his relationship status in August 2021 by replying to a fan on Instagram. “I’m single,” Sam wrote. “You freaks chill out and let me live my life.”

The former pair haven’t publicly commented on what went down between them, but fans will have a chance to catch up during season 5 of the MTV series. A new trailer premiered on February 22 ahead of the show’s March 10 premiere date. In it, Juliette and Sam bickered quite a lot and were even seen accusing one other of cheating.

Prior to calling it quits, Juliette exclusively told Life & Style that Sam was “a good boyfriend” in May 2021.

“He’s not hiding anything that the camera catches, and he’s not secretive,” the reality star said at the time, even adding that he “[didn’t] cheat” on her. “Those are things that I told him from the beginning. I’m like, ‘Just don’t lie about anything and you’ll be good. Because they’re going to find out, don’t try to hide anything from the cameras. They catch it all.’”