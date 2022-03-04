Then and now! Siesta Key star Juliette Porter burst onto the scene when the reality series premiered on MTV in July 2017. Since then, she’s had a glamorous transformation — and photos through the years prove it!

Juliette, 24, has sparked plastic surgery speculation during her time in the spotlight, but the reality starlet has not responded to questions from fans about her appearance.

The Florida native isn’t the only cast member whose looks have come into question. Kelsey Owens revealed she got a boob job in July 2020.

“Don’t need that push-up anymore baaaby! New boobs, who dis??” the former model, 24, tweeted, adding a winking face with tongue emoji.

Madisson Hausburg denied getting a breast augmentation in June 2020 and said she gained 15 pounds while staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is quarantine, and I have gained some weight, and my boobs are, like, really big now, which I’m loving,” the 28-year-old told Us Weekly at the time. “I did not get a boob job.”

While Juliette may not be interested in discussing her physical appearance, the Florida State University graduate isn’t afraid to confront how she’s grown after drama on the show.

“I’ve learned a lot from my past mistakes,” she divulged via Twitter in August 2021. “And what I’ve learned (although easier said than done) is that you can’t always control a situation but you can control your response and actions. I choose to face adversity with dignity and grace.”

Of course, Juliette is learning how to navigate fame day by day and admitted her life has become “a lot more fast-paced” and “draining” than it used to be. “I do love it and I still have all my true friends and family in my life,” she told Feeling the Vibe in 2019.

Before Siesta Key premiered on MTV, Juliette and her friends were pretty typical 20-somethings living in Florida … sort of.

Former cast member Alex Kompothecras and his dad, Gary, thought the group’s dynamic had the makings of a great reality show.

“I go, ‘You guys are really having a hell of a lifestyle,‘” Gary previously told a news outlet in Jacksonville, Florida. “I said this would be a good reality show. Plus they’re good kids, so that was the main thing, they weren’t bad kids. I said this would be a good story because when I was growing up, you had Father Knows Best, you had My Three Sons, you had people with values and I didn’t see that in the TV of late.”

On a whim, the chiropractor paid for a local production company to shoot a pilot. No major networks showed an interest and it took a full year to get Siesta Key off the ground. “MTV called up out of the blue and said, ‘Listen, this is what we’ve been looking for,’” he explained.

The rest, as they say, is history. Keep scrolling to see Juliette’s transformation photos!