Shania Twain made her mark on country-pop thanks to her empowering songs about womanhood. She trailblazed sexy costumes in music videos and performances and to this day still loves to show off her amazing figure, including wearing braless outfits.

From plunging dresses to her trademark cheetah-print outfits, Shania has paved her way as a music industry style icon and remains one to this day. She even donned her iconic black corset top, miniskirt, thigh-high boots and fishnet stockings from her 1999 “Man, I Feel Like a Woman” music video for her Let’s Go! Las Vegas residency that began in December 2019. It was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 but returned in December 2021 to adoring fans.

“I don’t do it as easily as I did before, but it feels awesome,” Shania told People at the time about slipping into the sexy costume but added, “I’m not going to abandon it just because I’m in my 50s. I mean, I am embracing and having fun with it.”

The “Up!” singer has been an inspiration to artists today when it came to her super stylish iconic looks. Even singer Harry Styles gushed about Shania’s influence on him as an artist ahead of performing at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

“I think both music and fashion, [my] main influence was probably Shania Twain. I think she’s amazing,” Harry told Entertainment Tonight at the time. The “Adore You” singer finally got his wish to collaborate with his musical hero when she appeared as a special guest during his April 2022 Coachella headlining set where the two performed her hits “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” and “You’re Still the One.”

The two matched in glittery costumes, as Harry wore a sleeveless jumpsuit with large reflective circles that changed colors with the lighting, while Shania rocked a red, silver and black sequined minidress with a wavy 1960s throwback pattern and knee-high white boots. The love between the pair was mutual, as the country-pop superstar tweeted, “I mean c’mon…. HARRY STYLES,” with a series of flame emoji after their incredible performance together. That did impress fans much!

Scroll down to see Shania’s most daring braless looks in photos.