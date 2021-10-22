Congratulations are in order for Madisson Hausburg and Ismael “Ish” Soto! The Siesta Key costars got married on Thursday, October 21. “And they lived happily ever after, forever and ever and ever,” the official Siesta Key Instagram account captioned a wedding photo of the pair.

The pair’s nuptials come two months after Madisson, 27, and Ish, 47, confirmed they’re expecting baby No. 1. “Mom and dad,” the Florida native announced via Instagram on August 4.

Ahead of saying “I do,” Madisson admitted that wedding planning was particularly stressful. “It’s really tough planning a wedding in COVID, you know? It’s something we obviously never planned for,” the model told Life & Style in May. “I’ve watched a lot of my friends who had planned to get married this past year — the past couple of years — and their weddings are canceled and their whole lives are in turmoil. So, we didn’t want to go and plan something and then have it canceled.”

Ultimately, they wanted their guests to be as safe as possible “There was a lot of hesitation … his parents are older, my parents are older and just having people in large groups … it’s a scary thing right now,” Madisson added. “It’s been a very tough process; very overwhelming, for sure.”

Courtesy of Madisson Hausburg

Prior to wedding planning, Madisson and Ish, who used to be a producer on Siesta Key, definitely faced their fair share of relationship woes, most notably Madisson’s parents taking issue with their 20-year age difference. However, the MTV personality insists her mom and dad have “come around.”

“I think now they’re just seeing him for who he is rather than an age difference but of course, I mean the age difference will always be there and it’s always something we’re going to have to deal with,” Madisson explained. “I that’s a big thing … I come to the realization this season, you know? It’s not something I can just ignore anymore. It’s not something I can just say, ‘It’s OK.’ Because it’s something I do think about and it’s something I will always deal with. So, it’s something I have to face rather than just push to the side.”

MTV has yet to give season 5 of Siesta Key the green light. However, Madisson’s due date is January 1, 2022!