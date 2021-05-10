If you’re a fan of MTV’s Siesta Key, then you already know Madisson Hausburg and her fiancé, Ish Soto, are one of the sweetest pairs on the series. After announcing their engagement in August 2020, the lovebirds couldn’t wait to get married … but then the coronavirus pandemic hit.

“It’s really tough planning a wedding in COVID, you know? It’s something we obviously never planned for,” Madisson, 25, exclusively tells Life & Style. “I’ve watched a lot of my friends who had planned to get married this past year — the past couple of years — and their weddings are canceled and their whole lives are in turmoil. So, we didn’t want to go and plan something and then have it canceled.”

Courtesy of Madisson Hausburg/Instagram

Moreover, Madisson and Ish, 46, decided it was best for their families to hold off on their nuptials. “There was a lot of hesitation … his parents are older, my parents are older and just having people in large groups … it’s a scary thing right now,” the MTV personality explains. “It’s been a very tough process; very overwhelming, for sure.”

Siesta Key audiences got to see Madisson’s parents meet Ish for the first time. Initially, they had reservations about the pair’s age difference. “They have definitely come around,” assures the Florida native.

“I think now they’re just seeing him for who he is rather than an age difference but of course, I mean the age difference will always be there and it’s always something we’re going to have to deal with,” Madisson adds. “I that’s a big thing … I come to the realization this season, you know? It’s not something I can just ignore anymore. It’s not something I can just say, ‘It’s OK.’ Because it’s something I do think about and it’s something I will always deal with. So, it’s something I have to face rather than just push to the side.”

While in quarantine, Madisson and Ish, who used to be a producer on Siesta Key, got to learn a lot more about each other. “I mean we’re together all the time, but we’ve also grown to have these hobbies together that like neither of us had before,” Madisson gushes. “Like, now we go hiking every day and it’s nice to have something together. It’s really nice to create new things with him and create this new life with him.”

Season 4 of Siesta Key premieres on MTV Wednesday, May 12, at 8 p.m. ET.