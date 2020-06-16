Going strong! Siesta Key star Madisson Hausburg and her boyfriend Ismael “Ish” Soto are still together and better than ever since fans first learned about their romance at the start of season 3. In fact, the blonde beauty, 26, and the former MTV producer, 46, are actually pretty serious — and even on “the same page” about having kids down the line!

“I’ve had a few conversations about it,” Madisson tells Life & Style exclusively when asked if she and Ish have talked about one day starting a family. While she doesn’t have a specific timeline in mind, they both agree “three kids” sounds like the magic number.

“He knows me, like he knows my personality deep down to my core,” gushes the reality TV personality. Madisson also admits Ish is “better at filming the show than any of us” due to his experience with the show’s production.

Courtesy of Madisson Hausburg/Instagram

On top of their strong connection, the pair shares a more than 20-year age gap, which Madisson acknowledges is a “big” difference. “I get it,” the Florida native previously told E! News when asked about the backlash she received for dating an older man.

“But I would hope that after everyone initially judges it, will come around and see it’s a real relationship with real feelings and he is good to me,” she continued, adding, “It’s a healthy relationship.”

During the first half of season 3 of Siesta Key — which aired on MTV from January to March — viewers saw Madisson and Ish struggle to gain the support of her family. Madisson’s parents refused to grant the couple their blessing to move to Los Angeles together.

These days, they’re making it work, even amid the coronavirus pandemic. She’s spending time in L.A., while Ish travels back and forth from Canada. “Things are good,” Madisson assures. “I’ve been having a lot of quality time.”

Prior to dating Ish, Madisson was romantically linked to costars Alex Kompothecras and Brandon Gomes.

Be sure to catch Madisson, Ish and the rest of the cast in new episodes of Siesta Key airing on MTV on Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. EST.