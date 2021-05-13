Are ‘Siesta Key’ Stars Juliette Porter and Sam Logan Still Together After Season 4?

New couple, same drama? Siesta Key star Juliette Porter is joined by boyfriend Sam Logan during season 4. With all the drama going down between the cast on Palm Island, some fans are wondering if Juliette and Sam are still together.

Luckily, Juliette and Sam are going strong, despite some ups and downs during the MTV reality show. The JPM the Label creator, 23, admitted to Life & Style filming season 4 was “a really dramatic experience.”

Courtesy Juliette Porter/Instagram

“I guess he is my Prince charming … but it’s not all perfect,” she teased about what’s to come. “Of course, we have some issues with other girls that are in the group and friends coming in between our relationship … We’ll see some bumps in the road with Sam and I too, for sure.”

This is Sam’s debut as a Siesta Key cast member, and Juliette acknowledged filming was “hard” on the reality TV newbie.

“Filming together — filming with anyone — affects your friendships, your relationships. It’s hard in everything we do,” the model explained. “It just makes things uncomfortable and people really get in their heads about how they’re viewed, how they’ll look, what people will think of them. So, that’s definitely hard.”

The Florida native’s past boyfriends include former Siesta Key costar Alex Kompothecras and Bachelor Nation alum Robby Hayes. Season 3 documented her tumultuous split from the former Bachelorette contestant, and she began dating Sam shortly after season 3A finished.

Although the new couple will experience some ups and downs on Palm Island, Juliette gushed she’s “most excited” for fans to see her romance with Sam. She encouraged him to not “be afraid of the cameras” and “open up” so viewers could see the “real” him.

“Luckily … he’s a good boyfriend, so he’s not hiding anything that the camera catches, and he’s not secretive,” Juliette says about her man, adding he “doesn’t cheat” on her. “Those are things that I told him from the beginning. I’m like, ‘Just don’t lie about anything and you’ll be good. Because they’re going to find out, don’t try to hide anything from the cameras. They catch it all.’”