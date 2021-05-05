We see you, Chloe Trautman! Ahead of filming season 4 of MTV’s Siesta Key, the Florida native embarked on a major weight loss journey.

“One year later … when you silence the negative thoughts and listen to what your true heart is telling you, absolutely nothing can hold you back,” Chloe captioned a powerful Instagram post in March, along with before and after photos of herself.

“I am so proud of how far I’ve come physically, but I am even more proud of how far I’ve come emotionally, mentally and spiritually,” the reality TV personality continued. “This has truly been a year of transformation — and I can’t wait to share everything about my journey with all of you. The good, the bad, the ugly and the beautiful.”

Courtesy of Chloe Trautman/Instagram

Of course, Chloe’s Siesta Key costars were quick to praise all of her hard work. “This makes me so happy. What is so amazing is that you chose to work on yourself. No one else told you. You decided one day on your own that you wanted to change and that takes so much strength. You cut off things that weren’t benefitting you, including people. You are an inspiration!” Juliette Porter commented. “Beautiful,” Camilla Cattaneo added, while Brandon Gomes left a red heart emoji.

Although Chloe is featured in all of the season 4 promos, it’s unclear how many episodes she will be in. “I [cannot] stand to see these lies spread anymore. I was not fired,” she wrote in January via Instagram after fans noticed she wasn’t in in Palm Island, Grenadines, with the rest of the cast.

“I decided to take a step back from filming because it became extremely toxic,” Chloe added. “I am unwilling to put my journey and my happiness on the line for fame and money. You will all have clarity when the show airs. Now, please stop spreading lies.”

Season 4 of Siesta Key premieres on MTV Wednesday, May 12, at 8 p.m. ET.

