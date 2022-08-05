A new chapter. Kelsey Owens revealed she was “cut” from Siesta Key after starring on the show since its premiere season in 2017. Why was the MTV star fired? Keep reading for everything we know.

The Florida native, 25, revealed via Instagram on Friday, August 5, that she was walking in to film a scene at a “strip club” when she received the news that she was terminated from the series with “absolutely no warning.”

“It’s mind blowing and truly disgusting that after working on a show since I was 19 years old — where I’ve shared things about my personal life I wasn’t always comfortable with, revolved my whole life around and put so much effort into — could come to an end in such a disrespectful manner and so abrupt,” the reality starlet wrote in a lengthy message. “Not even a simple: ‘Thank you for sharing the past five years of your life with us.’”

Larry Marano/Shutterstock

Kelsey admitted she “cried my eyes out” but pulled it together to film her “last scene the best I could with my head held high.”

“Despite the way things were handled, I am so grateful for the friends I’ve made, once in a lifetime opportunities I’ve been given and most of all, the fans,” the model’s message continued, adding that she wanted to “hug” all her supporters.

“You have no idea how much your kind words and support have meant to me and how much they’ve helped me get through some of my toughest times,” she continued. “I couldn’t have made it these past five years without y’all so thank you for that. I am truly a better person because of y’all.”

The influencer assured that this is “just the beginning” for her, and she’s ready to “strut” into the “next chapter.”

Life & Style reached out to MTV for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Kelsey was an original cast member from season 1 of the MTV series. During early seasons of Siesta Key, the blonde beauty, who previously dated costar Garrett Miller, actively pursued her dreams of being a model. Garrett, 27, has moved on with fiancé Kenna Quesenberry while Kelsey and Max Strong made their relationship Instagram official in August 2020.

Season 4 of the reality series showed Kelsey debating over staying in Florida or continuing to pursue a modeling career, which included living someplace new. However, Max, who moved from his home in Louisville, Kentucky, was happy in Siesta Key and had no desire to leave.

The model ultimately decided to stay in her hometown and is still dating Max, but she assured fans the choice was all her own. “I’m staying in FL for myself, NO ONE else,” she wrote during an Instagram Q&A in in May.