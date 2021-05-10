Ahead of season 4 of Siesta Key, Chloe Trautman embarked on a major health and fitness journey that led to her impressive weight loss. “It’s not really a diet, it’s more of a lifestyle change,” the MTV personality exclusively tells Life & Style.

“I’m just as active as possible. I have a personal trainer, Haley, she’s amazing. I do yoga; I walk the beach; I rollerblade,” Chloe adds. “I went vegan, and I just eat a lot of vegetables and a lot of fruit.” In addition to being plant-based, the Florida native pays more attention to when she’s eating. “I think the key, for me, is not overeating and not eating late at night,” says Chloe.

MTV; Courtesy of Chloe Trautman/Instagram

“My real transformation is from within and the work that I’ve done on myself,” the Concept by Chloe founder notes. “I think the outside just reflects the inner-work that I’ve done, and I hope to be an inspiration for others.”

Shortly after the coronavirus pandemic hit, Chloe decided it was time to make a change. “I was one of those [people] that when quarantine came about, instead of eating and drinking a ton, I decided to start working out three times a day,” she recalls. “So it was, you know … there’s a lot of good things that came out of this year for me and I’m just really grateful.”

Although Chloe will be a part of season 4, the blogger did have to take a step back from participating. “I went through a lot of struggles this season. I went through my transformation about six months before we started filming this event. So, when we started filming again, I quickly saw parts of the old me and my old toxic tendencies come right out right away,” Chloe explains. “I struggle with that for the first few weeks, and I ultimately decided to take a step back because it just became too much.”

Thankfully, her Siesta Key costars were incredibly “supportive” of her decision. “I think with everything that’s gone on this year with COVID-19, I think mental health issues are relatable more than ever, and not just me, but other cast members are struggling with that,” Chloe muses. “I just think it’s really beautiful that all of us were willing to put our hearts out there and be so vulnerable and show our struggles that we went through this year.”

Season 4 of Siesta Key premieres on MTV Wednesday, May 12, at 8 p.m. ET.