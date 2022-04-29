Busted! Vanessa Lachey just came clean about her feelings on husband Nick Lachey’s former boy band, 98 Degrees.

“No, I was not a 98 Degrees fan,” Vanessa, 41, admitted during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

She and Nick, 48, visited the daytime talk show – which is currently in its final season – and sat down with guest host Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who put the former MTV VJ “on blast.”

“It’s not because I didn’t love your music,” Vanessa assured her Ultimatum cohost and husband. “I was an *NSYNC fan,” she admitted.

The former Miss Teen USA may have been rocking out to “Tearin’ Up My Heart” over “Because of You” in the late ‘90s, but the happy couple have been going strong since 2006.

The couple – who share sons Camden, 9, and Phoenix, 5, as well as daughter Brooklyn, 7 – began dating after meeting on the set of his “What’s Left of Me” music video and were married four years later in the British Virgin Islands.

The mother of three, her Love Is Blind cohost and their children now live a “very chill” life in Hawaii where Vanessa stars as the lead in NCIS: Hawaii.

“When [Brooklyn] sees mom as the first female lead of NCIS,” Vanessa told tWitch, 39, “It’s such an incredible honor for me, but to be able to tell her, ‘Yes, you can do it. You can do anything you want.’”

“It’s something I don’t take lightly,” she added of her starring role. “Not just for my family, but for little girls all over and especially for minorities.”

Though it’s clear their young daughter looks up to her mom, the pair admit that their kids don’t quite understand their parents’ fame.

“I think they’re starting to,” the former boy bander said. “But it’s funny, they don’t care. Like I’ll sing around the house and my son is always like, ‘Dad, stop singing.’”

“And then you say, ‘My singing put a roof over your head,’” Vanessa joked.

“But it’s funny … they didn’t care about 98 Degrees. They didn’t care about any of that stuff,” Nick added. “But when I did Masked Singer, that was the moment that dad became cool with the kids. It took dressing up like a pig and singing on national television to be cool to my kids. But whatever it takes.”