In it for the long haul? Love Is Blind stars Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton didn’t have an easy time in the pods but ended up getting engaged during season 3. Keep reading to see spoilers about if the couple is still together or if they spit!

Are Love Is Blind’s Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton Still Together?

Colleen, 26, hinted that she and Matt, 28, endured their hardships by posting about their relationship via Instagram on October 29. Her message came amid the pair receiving backlash from fans about their bumpy romance during season 3.

“These most recent episodes have shown some of our toughest moments but also amazing memories that I’ll forever cherish,” the ballerina captioned a photo of her and Matt walking together. “The yacht date was unbelievable and meeting each other’s family and friends was very special. We talked for hours about bringing each other into our ‘real world’ and when we eventually were able to do so, we realized quickly how much love and respect we have for each other. I’ll always love our story.”

For his part, Matt has not posted much about his journey with Colleen. He thanked fans for “all the love” on October 24 after the cast’s trip to Malibu, California, aired on Netflix.

Patrick Wymore/Netflix

Do Love Is Blind’s Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton Split?

The couple went through a major fight early in their relationship during season 3. While in the pods, Colleen fell for Cole Barnett, but he opted to break things off with her to get engaged to Zanab Jaffrey. She also formed a bond with Brennon Lemieux, but he and Alexa Alfia left the pods engaged to each other.

However, Colleen eventually found her way to Matt, and they also became one of the five couples engaged during season 3 in addition to SK Alagbada and Raven Ross and Nancy Rodriguez and Bartise Bowden.

Colleen and Cole got into hot water with their significant others after they had a steamy poolside chat. The realtor told the dancer that Zanab, 32, was not “physically” his “type” and that he was very attracted to Colleen. The PR strategist also admitted that she would have approached Cole if they met in a bar.

Cole admitted to Women’s Health that he “crossed a line” with his “stupid” statements about his fiancée. Zanab called his statements “a foot-in-mouth moment.”

As for Colleen, she said the group has “moved well past it” since the incident occurred, while noting that the way the scene was edited made it look like she was making light of Cole’s comments.

“I see now how being too nice can be inappropriate, and I’ve apologized immensely to Zanab and to Matt,” she explained. “And I’ve grown a lot from that. And I apologize to this day that it was at Zanab and Matt’s expense.”

Colleen and Cole’s poolside chat also led to the brunette beauty getting in a huge fight with Matt. However, by the next morning, the couple had apparently made up and put the argument behind them.

Matt said the “trust factor” for Colleen “skyrocketed” because of the incident.

“I kind of wish I could go back a little bit and not have run away so quickly, right after something like that it happened, because she did come to me and explain it all. I don’t think I handled it the best,” he said. “I think it was just fine to be upset at the comment. But like I said, I wish I could have handled a little better.”

Did Love Is Blind’s Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton Get Married?

It’s unclear if Colleen and Matt will make it down the aisle, but time will tell if they’re built to last!

New episodes of Love Is Blind season 3 are available to stream on Netflix on Wednesdays.