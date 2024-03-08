Bunnie XO Celebrates 1 Year of Retirement From Sex Work

Looking back! Jelly Roll’s wife, Bunnie XO, celebrated the one-year anniversary of her retirement from the sex work industry this week and got candid about letting go of that source of income.

“Awww a year ago I retired from the SW industry,” the “Dumb Blonde” podcast host, 44, wrote on Facebook on Wednesday, March 6, sharing a post from 2023 in which she announced that she officially closed her “spicy” OnlyFans page. “I was SO scared to let go of that part of my life & leave behind the money I was making – wasn’t sure how I’d make up that part of my business. But I had faith & let God have it & he made sure I made it back 10 fold.”

Bunnie concluded, “So thankful to all of you who believe in me & sub to my Patreon, buy merch, listen to the pod & engage daily w/ me. THANK YOU.”

Hours later, the stepmom of two — who married Jelly Roll, 39, in 2016 — penned another post to clear up confusion about being a sex worker during her marriage, sharing a screenshot of a commenter who questioned her decision.

“A lot of ppl seem to be confused as to how I just retired from SW last year because I’ve been married for 7 years lol.. so here’s the answer. I’m an open book & don’t mind letting y’all kno,” Bunnie began.

She continued, “I have always worked & made money on my own, when I married J I refused to give up my independence & rely solely on him. And to be honest he never once asked me to. He knew how important it was to me to make my own money. But he did always say, ‘One day baby you won’t have to do this anymore.’”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Bunnie then pointed out that she started her Bunnie XO brand in 2018 with the money she earned from sex work. “I literally built my entire brand from the ground up without help from anyone — not even my husband,” she wrote.

“2020 came around and I retired from seeing clients & having sugar daddies & started my Onlyfans which made me millions. It was crazy the amount of money that site made me in such a short time,” the singer added. “Finally in 2022 my business Bunnie Xo started making just as much money — if not more than my SW money. So I couldn’t justify still having that part of my life when the new brand I created was thriving so much.”

Bunnie also joked that she “didn’t want to be the only wife in the country music scene whose butthole was on the internet” and reminded fans that Jelly never asked her to quit.

“Best decision I ever made,” she concluded. “The rest is history baby!”

Jelly has also spoken about his wife’s sex work in the past and his financial struggles when they first met in 2015.

“I was dead broke, and she just kind of took to me. And she was really making money in the sex work industry,” he said on Bert Kreischer’s podcast, revealing that he was living out of a van at the time and performing shows for $100 a night. “Like, real money. I didn’t know that existed. I didn’t understand the concept. But I didn’t have a problem with it. If it’s that high-end, I’m cool with whatever.”