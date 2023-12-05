Jelly Roll Celebrates Birthday With Family, Wife Bunnie XO

Jelly Roll ‘Couldn’t Ask for a Better Birthday’ and Gushes Over His Family: ‘What a Year!’

Country singer Jelly Roll reflected on his accomplishments over the past year while celebrating his 39th birthday. The “Need a Favor” artist started his big day at the top of the hour after he came home to a sweet birthday surprise from his family and wife Bunnie XO.

“I couldn’t ask for a better birthday. I’m surrounded by family that loves me. I write songs and sing them for a living and right now I celebrate having the number 1 song on Country Radio with my sister Lainey Wilson. God is incredible – thanks for all the lovee,” Jelly Roll, 39, captioned his December 4, 2023, Instagram post. “My wife was waiting for me with my daughter, niece, nephew in law and of course all the dogs when I got home at midnight last night to sing me happy birthday- WHAT A YEAR!”

